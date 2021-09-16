We can't afford Biden's spending -- Richard Wood

The front pages nowadays are being dominated with stories to take our attention away from the real action that is going on in Congress.
Your elected officials are pushing through a multi-trillion-dollar spending package we cannot afford. The selling points are that it will be great and paid for by big corporations and billionaires. Here is the news flash, the corporations will raise prices that we will have to pay, and the billionaires do not have near enough to cover the bill.
The only way to pay for this monster is through printing more money and pushing already-high inflation to the stratosphere. Right now, at the pump we are paying more, and this is also affecting the other things we buy. The result is a hidden triple tax on us, the voters.
I do not support Joe Biden's proposed spending plan now on the table, even if it shrinks to only $2 trillion.
What is a trillion? Think of it like this: a trillion seconds is about 31,700 years.
Please join me and call or write your representatives in Congress and ask them not to support this bill. It will not "build back America better."
Richard Wood, Cottage Grove