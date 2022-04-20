We can't afford Baraboo referendum -- Ed Mortimer

The Baraboo School District is considering asking voters for an $89.9 million referendum for fall 2022.

In an article about the possible referendum, district Director of Communications Liz Crammond explained that a survey about the referendum will go out as a mass mailing, but residents will also have an opportunity to complete it online.

This already sounds like a rigged process. How many will vote twice?

When will the minds in charge realize fancy buildings do not make smarter students. If this referendum passes, that will mean we have spent more than $160 million on Baraboo school buildings since 2014. After spending all this money, I would think students' test scores would be better, but they aren't.

How much more money does the district want from taxpayers in the Baraboo School District? What about the new fire station and emergency medical service building being proposed for the west side of Baraboo. They are also already planning on a satellite station to be closer to folks on the east side. And there's the new Sauk County Highway Department shop building? Who’s going to pay for all that?

With inflation up 8.5%, how much more can they gouge out of us? Please vote it down.

Ed Mortimer, Baraboo