LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We can trust our election officials -- Beth Cox

I have confidence in Wisconsin’s nonpartisan election administration, led by the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Wisconsin relies on local clerks who are trained to administer elections. Some municipalities are large enough to have deputy clerks, who are also trained. Each polling place has multiple election workers, who must also be trained.

These clerks and poll workers are our friends and neighbors who step up to help with a vital civic process to ensure that elections are carried out in a fair, nonpartisan manner. I trust and support my friends and neighbors to obey the election laws as they are trained to do.

Whether voters send their absentee ballot through the mail, vote early in person, require assistance because of a disability, or cast their ballot on Election Day, Wisconsinites can trust that their ballots are safe and secure and their votes will be counted.

Beth Cox, Oregon

