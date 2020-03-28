We can't let down our viral defenses -- John Krueger

Our economic future relies on our public health.

Yet there seems to be a disturbing political idea that we can relax our discipline in social distancing to instead promote economic and business interests. But prioritizing the healing of a sick economy is “treating the symptom, not the disease.”

We all know to take the full course of a prescribed antibiotic to prevent the resurgence of bacterial infection. Likewise, there are no convenient shortcuts in dealing with a viral pandemic. Now is not the time for President Donald "Bonespurs" Trump to suggest that if we don’t win the war in a few weeks we should relax our defenses.

But short of a vaccine, one can only know how to safely restart an economy by locally tracking pockets of any new viral outbreaks (via widespread testing such as in South Korea). We are not there yet.

John Krueger, Middleton

