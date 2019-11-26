Why will we humans blindly condone people of power, however unethical, if they are leaders in institutions we support? Abuse of power does nothing to help that institution, be it abusive Catholic priests, Boy Scout leaders, coaches, doctors or corrupt political leaders. Corruption like this corrodes and destroys.
Imagine any previous sitting president bragging about grabbing women’s private parts, tweeting threats to witnesses, calling people malicious names, or proposing deals with foreign countries for his own personal gain.
Imagine a child in school doing the first three. When a person acts abusively, we call that person a bully. And we don’t tolerate it.
While gathered around Thanksgiving tables during "Bible Week" and celebrating under Christmas trees, hopefully Wisconsinites will consider the ethical meaning of these holidays spent with family and friends: Treat each other with respect -- and support those in power who do the same, even if they don’t espouse the same groups or institutions that we do.
Sue Kies, Platteville