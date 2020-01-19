We can't forget reliance to nature -- Brian Berninger

I am concerned about the destructive path we are on. We have forgotten that everything in nature is interconnected, and that the well-being of Earth and ourselves hinges on co-existence and stewardship.
We are taking so much beauty for granted, causing unnecessary suffering and destroying ecosystems we depend on. We are witnessing a cascade of decimation including epic losses of birds, bees and mammals. These effects are due to climate change stemming from atmospheric pollution.
Our economic system now dominates our system government. Citizens United, the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision determining corporations are people, “legalized corruption,” according to former President Jimmy Carter. Ten years later we are on the brink of allowing oil exploration in our Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
In 1961 President Dwight Eisenhower, a five-star general, warned us about the “military industrial complex” as a threat to democratic government. He called it “a formidable union of defense contractors and the armed forces.” Citizens United has enabled this to occur. It is still possible for the future to be bright, if we stop letting our egos and greed get in the way.
Brian Berninger, Sun Prairie