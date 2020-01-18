We can't afford full-time Madison City Council -- Jerry Darda

Madison's task force on restructuring city government has demonstrated fiscal irresponsibility and insensitivity to the taxpayers in its recent recommendations.

These recommendations have a price tag of over $2 million, which when paid by the taxpayers through increased property taxes and rents will make housing less affordable for all. Affordable housing is a serious issue for people of color, young families and seniors trying to stay in their homes during retirement.

The task force should be charged, simply, with improving efficiency and reducing the cost of running the city rather than creating an unaffordable structure including ridiculous expenses of paying for child care so that folks can attend meetings. Improving efficiency is not impossible if the political will to do so prevailed.

The Madison City Council has a chief of staff and three legislative assistants. These folks could do more to handle constituent calls, many of which involve services and don't require council members to be involved. More calls also could be referred to the service departments as well. Then the part-time council could remain part-time and even be reduced, because it is rather large for a city of our size.

Jerry Darda, Madison

