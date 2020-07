We can support police and Black Lives Matter -- Nancy Kelly

A story in Monday's State Journal described officers using less lethal options to subdue a man who was threatening and appeared to want to commit "suicide by cop." Kudos to the officers involved for their actions, and to the State Journal for printing the story.

As a lifelong problem solver, I know we must hear and listen to the good, the bad and the ugly on all sides of an issue if we are ever to come up with an appropriate solution. I implore all to do so with ears and eyes wide open so we can resolve this critical societal problem.