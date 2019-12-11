We can see smoke from Trump's fire -- Dennis B. Appleton

Republicans seem to think that denial is an effective means of addressing the current impeachment inquiry. President Donald Trump and his supporters would have us believe that there is nothing whatsoever to investigate.
Old adages have remained with us over the years because they have a solid basis in truth. In this situation, none could be more relevant than, "Where there's smoke, there's fire."
The toxic smoke billowing from the Oval Office should alarm Americans of every political stripe. We need to act quickly and forcefully to extinguish the blaze, lest it incinerate the White House and char the very Constitution that our president so blithely ignores.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison