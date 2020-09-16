We can reform our police without Congress -- Paul Dekker

Recent police reform legislation has stalled in Congress -- a victim of election year dogma.
But why do we need to look to Washington for basic and agreed upon changes in police policy? As a community we can agree on what we expect from our police officers, who want to help us make this a safe environment.
Is it difficult to address "no knock warrants" so we avoid the tragedy of Louisville, Kentucky? Or change a "blue culture" that implicitly has looked the other way when cops misbehave? Could better cops, or at least better training, have prevented the unnecessary death of Tony Robinson? Can we agree on updated body camera protocol? Should police be required to live in the community they serve? How do we help our police succeed to serve and protect?
The good people and good police officers of Madison want that. I don't have the answers and Washington won't help us get there. It is our pathway. Bring the relevant stakeholders to the table. I'll bring the coffee. It will be fascinating to watch.
Paul Dekker, Lodi
