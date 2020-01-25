We can help fix climate change -- Emily Lupton-Metrish

In response to the Jan. 16 letter to the editor "Earth's climate is always changing," it is naive to insist that we as individuals can't do anything to help mitigate climate change.

The letter implies climate change is not caused by human activities, when the unprecedented warming of the globe is definitely driven by human activities -- and bad things will happen if we don't stop it. An overwhelming amount of scientific evidence supports this point.

And while as individuals we can't fix the entire world (climate change is largely driven by corporate interests), we can do many things that make a small impact:

Switch to a lower or zero-emission vehicle (or use public transit).

Eat less meat.

Take fewer trips.

Plant trees.

Buy carbon offsets.

Buy green power from Madison Gas and Electric Co.

Lobby your elected officials to pass legislation (for example, a carbon tax).

Vote with your dollars to encourage retailers to adopt more Earth-friendly policies and products.

Panic is not a useful response. Believing you can change things is.

Emily Lupton-Metrish, Madison

