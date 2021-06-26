 Skip to main content
We can have fast buses and a mall -- Joe Boucher
I totally agree with last Sunday's State Journal editorial about State Street in Madison, "Don’t pit fast buses vs. mall." 

This past mid-May we spent a couple days in Boulder, Colorado. We were struck by how vibrant Pearl Street was. This past Saturday and Sunday we walked down State Street. It was easy to note the differences.

Pearl Street's mall was so busy when we were there on weekdays, while State Street on weekend days was modestly busy with excellent weather. We do not need to pit buses versus the mall. We can and should have both.

Joe Boucher, Madison

