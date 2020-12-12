We came close to a dictatorship -- J. Denny Weaver

A dictator needs people who are willing to be dictated to.
Though President Donald Trump was soundly defeated in the presidential election, he has engaged in a campaign to overturn what is widely recognized as a fair election. In what some commentators called an attempted coup d’état, Trump filed lawsuits and called a governor and legislators in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to ask them to intervene to cancel the Biden victory, and to appoint electors favorable to President Trump. In essence, Trump attempted to bypass the vote and dictate the outcome
Another time around, consider how few people it would take for Trump or a Trump-wannabe to actually dictate the outcome. Start with the vast majority of Republicans in Congress who refuse publicly to acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect. These Republicans, including Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are supporting Trump’s attempted coup with their silence. Then, add a handful of judges in four states willing to be dictated to, and several compliant legislators. That would allow a coup to succeed, and the United States would have a dictator.
An important lesson to learn from President Trump is how fragile our democracy really is. Be warned.
J. Denny Weaver, Madison
