We aren't ready for in-person school-- Gabriela Lues

I am a high school student in 10th grade. My mom is a nurse practitioner at UW Health, and I believe that schools should not open for the rest of the school year.
Online school presents many challenges for countless families. Whether its academic challenges or living challenges. Some families rely on school lunch as a way to feed their kids. Others have full-time jobs, leaving their oldest child to look after their younger kids. I could mention many situations that are very real, everyday lives for families.
But I still strongly believe that schools should not open for the rest of the school year. It has been a very difficult year thus far, but returning kids back to school with cases still rising seems disastrous. COVID-19 cases are too high, and not enough people have access to the vaccine. If we were to open schools, how long would it be until kids at school are testing positive? How would the school respond to that? Would we all return to online school?
As much as I want to return to school, the reality is that, where we are right now, it does not make sense to go back to in-person learning.
Gabriela Lues, Madison
