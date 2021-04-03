We aren't good at managing nature -- Christopher Glueck

Thank you to Adrian Wydeven for his cogent, science-based column, "Wolf hunt didn’t rely on science," in response to Luke Hilgemann's prior column about the wolf hunt in Wisconsin.

We apex predators spend a lot of time and money trying to make sure nature maintains some sort of balance, though our natural resources are becoming less natural every year because we think we can “manage” nature.

Perhaps the most concerning issue with wolves -- the predation on animal stock and dogs -- is largely, if not completely, compensated to the animal owners and is also fairly minor. Still, as we continue to increase in numbers our natural environment will continue to decrease in quality and diversity to the overall detriment of our existence.

In the end, however, nature will win.

Christopher Glueck, Waunakee