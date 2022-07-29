 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We aren't better off under Biden -- David Stalowski

President Joe Biden, a 50-year career politician, hasn’t done a darn thing to help our country except to appease the never-Trumpers and haters.

Are you better off? Probably not.

We've seen the highest inflation in over 40 years. Our 401(k)s are struggling. We have high gas prices, high food prices and an unsecure southern border. We are probably heading to a recession. 

Our borders were mostly secure under President Donald Trump. Remember the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle? Now we have a proxy war with Russia and threats from China and Iran.

Be careful who you vote for.

David Stalowski, Verona

