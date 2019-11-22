Propaganda is defined as “information that is designed to mislead or persuade.”
I always thought it was only effective in closed societies where the government controlled the press and thereby the flow of information. Russia and China are countries where the government controls the media, the military and the justice department and restricts the content of social networks. Sadly, it appears that propaganda can work anywhere.
President Donald Trump, together with his Republican guard and Fox News are proving that propaganda works in the United States, even though we have a free press, unrestricted social media and some elements of an independent justice department. Facts that expose the obvious lies in Trump's propaganda campaigns are readily available, if only people would pay attention.
The real threat to a free country is public apathy.
