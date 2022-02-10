We are too broken to welcome refugees -- Susan Kennedy

War is a disastrously, deadly, economically detrimental way to do business bilaterally.

After seeing a Wisconsin Public Radio story about Afghan refugees, I am reeling at the injustices on both sides. These refugees landed in Wisconsin last September after Kabul fell to the Taliban. Five months later, they are getting housing, dental and health services, and pro bono immigration legal advice. They are complaining about culture shock and lack of privacy living in barracks.

It is dead wrong that they were brought to our broken, polarized country after we sent billions of dollars to their leaders who ran all the way to the bank with every deposit. Our soldiers died and were maimed in Afghanistan.

Our country is crippled with a pandemic, minorities being shot in the back and children being shot in school. Killing has replaced temper tantrums.

Meanwhile, it can take years in Dane County to get a housing voucher, and dental care is a laugh. The homeless are living in "huts" -- if they are really lucky.

Our country is broken. So it is morally wrong to rescue anyone at the expense of our disadvantaged.

Susan Kennedy, Madison