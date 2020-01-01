We are the cavalry in climate battle -- Kermit Hovey

I was delighted by State Journal's Dec. 29 article "Broadcasting climate news," which offered well-deserved recognition to Bob Lindmeier. He is not just a dedicated professional meteorologist, but also a concerned citizen advocating for climate change education and action. Because of Lindmeier's dual roles acting on behalf of both the American Meteorological Society and the Citizen's Climate Lobby, I am honored to know him personally. He is a thoughtful and committed person, as the article described.

I have also been honored to know the founder of Citizen's Climate Lobby, Marshall Saunders, whose passion and creativity provides a home for many to work for a livable world. Regrettably, Saunders passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 80. His vision and initiative have washed across the globe, mobilizing thousands of volunteers to call their government leaders and to urge action to address climate change before it's too late.

We should honor and remember Saunders. As he once said, "When you get in a dire situation, the cavalry shows up. You are the cavalry. We are the cavalry."