We are reliving Don Morton years -- Roger Johnson

Like so many others, I do enjoy reminiscing about "the good old days" of my college years.
I love returning to Madison for a Badgers football weekend. We meet up with old friends, share stories, relive the days of our youth, walk the campus and take in the many sights and sounds the city and the university have to offer (bands playing, house parties, crowds cheering, the football game and more).
However, I think coach Paul Chryst may have carried this a bit too far. We are trying to forget, (not relive) those Don Morton years.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac