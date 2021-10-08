 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We are reliving Don Morton years -- Roger Johnson
0 comments

We are reliving Don Morton years -- Roger Johnson

  • 0

Like so many others, I do enjoy reminiscing about "the good old days" of my college years.

I love returning to Madison for a Badgers football weekend. We meet up with old friends, share stories, relive the days of our youth, walk the campus and take in the many sights and sounds the city and the university have to offer (bands playing, house parties, crowds cheering, the football game and more).

However, I think coach Paul Chryst may have carried this a bit too far. We are trying to forget, (not relive) those Don Morton years.

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics