We are probably alone in the Solar System -- Mark Koerner
Over a century ago, the astronomer Percival Lowell announced -- to his own satisfaction -- the existence of canals on Mars. Since then, wishful Earthlings have been reading newspaper stories about the possibility of life on nearby planets.

The latest comes from the discovery of phosphine gas in the Venusian clouds. Since phosphines are generally associated with life, the argument goes, we might have company after all. But if the traditional pattern holds, a subsequent study will find that the phosphines were nothing special -- Venus will turn out to be just as dead as we’d originally thought.

The sad truth is that we’re probably alone in the Solar System, which means that if we want it to teem with life, we’ll have to put it there. When that happens, we’ll finally be able to talk to intelligent beings on other worlds --and since those beings will likely be scientists, they will probably tell us some pretty interesting things.

Mark Koerner, Madison

