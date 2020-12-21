We are living in interesting times -- Richard Potter

I find it interesting that:
- The Republicans in the Senate who resisted the House bill for improving election security are now griping about supposed voting irregularities.
- The Republicans claim the Democrats are savvy enough to alter vote tallies for the president but were so incompetent that they failed to also fix the votes for the many Republican Senate seats.
- President Donald Trump still failed to demonstrate any leadership on managing the COVID-19 crisis even after it started to affect the "red states" where his voter base predominates. This shows he really doesn’t care at all about the welfare of any Americans other than himself.
- With the COVID-19 death toll in the United States approaching 300,000, many Republican voters still support the president despite his inaction in dealing with the crisis.
- Wearing a mask is considered an infringement on personal liberty, but seat belt laws aren’t.
Yes, we live in interesting times.
Richard Potter, Fitchburg