If one of my fellow Vietnam War protesters from the late 1960s went into a complete news blackout the past half century and disappeared into Alaska’s wilderness, they might think upon their recent return that they had entered an alternate universe.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, President Richard Nixon and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover utilized the FBI to not only spy on student organizations but also planted agent provocateurs in some organizations who encouraged violence. We know this thanks to the Freedom of Information Act, passed in the wake of Watergate.
Now we have another Republican president who has trashed the FBI constantly for well over a year, fired its Republican director, and embarrassed the United States in front of the whole world by not standing up to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin. It's truly bizarre -- and scary.
Jeff Carroll, Madison