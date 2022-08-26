We are heading for two icebergs -- George Savage

Everyone has heard the saying about rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. I wish to improvise on that saying and call attention to our country’s likely political landscape for decades to come.

Imagine being on the Titanic. Instead of one iceberg ahead, there are two -- one of them diminished from apparent melting.

The passengers are alarmed. “Look out! Look out!” they scream. But the boat continues inexorably on its collision course.

The passengers’ screams soon find a new, even more urgent target, as swarms of bees descend on them. The passengers take their eyes off the two icebergs. They swat frantically, as they are stung.

In this admittedly clumsy, tortured analogy, the two icebergs represent the two existential threats we face in this country and around the world: the loss of democracy and the threat of global warming. The bees represent all the very real threats that may appear to be more immediate, such as high gas prices.

The challenge in elections for decades to come will be for us as a society (and as a planet) to see and act on the twin existential threats: totalitarianism and environmental catastrophe.

George Savage, Madison