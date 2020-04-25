We are frogs in Trump's hot water -- Joseph Passaniti

The old saying goes: If you put a frog in a pan of hot water, the frog will jump out. If you put a frog in a pan of cold water and slowly heat the water, the frog will just stay in the pan and die.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The first frog immediately senses the danger and escapes. The second frog gets use to the water as it slowly warms up. It doesn’t sense the danger.

Considered the terms of either former Presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama. But let’s suppose that three years in, either president suddenly began acting, behaving and leading very erratically. Perhaps behaving as President Donald Trump is currently acting. The people would be horrified. Congress would question and doubt the ability of either Bush or Obama to serve as president.

We are the frogs in the second pot. At first the water was very satisfactory (to many). But over the last three years, the water is coming to a boil. Our nation is now endangered by an invisible killer. Rather than a leader, we have a “cheerleader.”

We are told it is time to go back to work. Sorry, no masks. Testing? Not important. So what shall we do? Is the only option to kiss grandma goodbye?

Joseph Passaniti, Madison