We are failing to teach life's truths -- Timothy Lauri
Something has gone terribly wrong. We the people have allowed a series of serious cultural degradations and political falsehoods to infect our great nation.

We now spend way too much time in arguing about rights and demanding reparations. Sadly, we no longer instruct our nation's young people in the truths about life. Instead, they have been taught to demand their rights and to be given what they are owed.

Our failure to instruct them about life's truths has left them vulnerable to insidious Marxist falsehoods and susceptible to the deadening forces of resentment. We must put a stop to this misguided madness. We must re-instill in them a reverence for our wise traditions and the importance that the classic virtues play in their pursuit of a happy, independent, dignified and meaningful life.

Timothy Lauri, Madison

