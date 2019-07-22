On July 20, 1969, two Americans walked on the moon. This astounding event culminated an eight-year massive effort launched by President John F. Kennedy in May 1961.
Why can’t such an effort happen now to address our global climate crisis?
In the 1960s, no one questioned the science of gravity, the chemistry of rocket fuel, or orbital flight dynamics. It was all about the science. Today, a small group of climate deniers block worldwide efforts to save ourselves.
Fifty years ago, we had the political will to face the challenge and succeed. Today we lack that will and resolve. Unlike Apollo, addressing the climate crisis may impact our lives. We face decisions about LEDs, solar panels, electric cars, maybe flying less. How could anyone ask Americans to make such changes? Yet we forget the sacrifices made during WWII, rationing of gasoline, sugar, coffee and meat, not to mention the loss of loved ones.
Yes, we can martial such a moonshot effort to address the climate crisis. Citizens must express their concerns to their congressmen and generate the political will to move forward with ingenious solutions.
Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton