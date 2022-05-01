We are better than concrete medians -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

Seriously, Madison? The best solution to a difficult city budget situation is to fill in medians with concrete?

Instead of making Madison more beautiful, this asinine plan insults the sensibilities of Madisonians and visitors alike. Plants and greenery improve the quality of life by incorporating green space into the fabric of urban life, fostering a sense of place and beauty. Furthermore, replacing plants with concrete medians contributes to runoff and flash flooding.

Instead of spending money on concrete, take these funds and create an "adopt a median" program and invest in perennials. The last thing this city needs is more concrete. Come on, Madison, we are better than this.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison