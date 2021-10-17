We are at war with COVID-19 -- John Murphy

Many may not realize it, but the United States and the world is in the midst of a war against a virus (COVID-19) that threatens to sink and destroy our nation if we do not take strong, serious steps to combat it now.
Many people are not taking it seriously enough or believe that it will be taken care of magically or that God will protect us. God helps those who helps themselves. Vaccinations are the major way to combat and bring this pandemic under control. They are safe and science-based. They should be mandated, especially for those important people who publicly protect or educate us. All health care workers, teachers and police should be vaccinated, and if they refuse should be fired.
We do not need doctors, nurses, teachers or police officers working for us who do not believe in science. It is especially doctors and nurses who took oaths to protect and save people's lives who are most guilty of neglecting their duty and the safety of their patients by not being vaccinated.
Therefore, it is time to tell these people to get vaccinated or get out.
John Murphy, Madison