LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We are also able to welcome refugees -- William Hartje

What an amazing accomplishment Europeans are performing welcoming literally millions of refugees from the conflict in Ukraine. They should be proud of their humanity during this time of crisis.

Contrast that with the tens of thousands of families fleeing gangs and climate destruction in Central America for years now. They have been coming hundreds of miles under difficult conditions and asking for asylum in our country.

And our reaction? Half of the population and their leaders are screaming “build that wall” to keep them out.

We should not have open borders. But in a country begging for more workers, we might exhibit some humanity and welcome more people who need our help.

Let’s show the world that we, too, are a kind and caring nation.

William Hartje, Evansville

