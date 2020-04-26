We are all soldiers in COVID-19 war -- Samuel Ludke

I have heard people compare the novel coronavirus to the second coming of Christ. I choose to believe that only the creator knows when the end of the world will come.

The best thing for us to do is to move forward in the most positive way we can. Using religion as the basis for pushing forward personal interests is not the way to keep the peace in society. For one thing, we are fortunate enough to have health care workers who are willing to work around the clock for our safety.

We don't know the time and the date for the end of the world. As long as good-natured people stand ready to heal those who we love, I too am prepared to do my part.

I am prepared to self-quarantine. I am prepared to do whatever is necessary for my country if it comes to it. I may not be in the military, but I am a soldier on the front lines. Every person has a responsibility to contribute to the recovery process. The battle may not be over, but that doesn't mean we should drop our defenses.

Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point