I believe Dane County's district attorney made the right decision on the recent incident involving a staff member and a student at Whitehorse Middle School in Madison.
After reading the police report, including the various interviews, it seems the accounts given of the incident are pretty consistent, and the staff involved were trying their best to diffuse a difficult situation and prevent harm to other students.
It saddens me that our educators continue to find themselves in situations such as these. They chose a noble profession, most of them simply because they wanted to teach kids -- a skill that few of us possess. And they will teach the students who come to learn. I know this because I have two kids who attended and flourished in Madison schools.
But I also know that my sons did not face many of the obstacles so many kids in our schools do, not the least of which is the color of their skin. While I do not know if this situation had a racial component, racism continues to be an undeniable issue.
But it is not our schools that are failing many of our minority students. That's on all of us.
Jim Roloff, Madison