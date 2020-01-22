We already enjoy benefits of socialism -- Richard S. Russell
We already enjoy benefits of socialism -- Richard S. Russell

Sunday's letter to the editor "Rep. Pocan shows his socialist bent" claimed "Wisconsinites do not want a socialist representing us." The letter purports to speak for all 6 million of us.

But like so many who decry socialism, he never bothers to say why socialism is bad. So let's look at the record:

  • You take your kid to school at age 5, spend 20 minutes filling out forms, and get 13 years of education: socialism.
  • Your house catches fire and the fire department comes and puts it out: socialism.
  • Someone breaks into your home, and the cops are only a phone call away: socialism.
  • You use your public library's materials and services: socialism.
  • You turn on your tap and get fresh, clean water: socialism.
  • You breathe pollution-free air: socialism.
  • You’ve got a good idea what the weather will be like next weekend: socialism.
  • Planes don’t crash into each other in mid-air: socialism.
  • You drive anywhere in America on public roads: socialism.
  • Get seriously ill or injured, then good luck: capitalism.

Richard S. Russell, Madison

