We all pay costs of gun violence -- Will Hayes

Why must families set up a GoFundMe site to bury their victims of gun violence?

Who is paying the millions of dollars in medical bills for a 24-year-old woman whose organs were damaged by tumbling bullets from the AR-15 used in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting? She is just one of the 150 victims of that massacre.

Who pays the $280 billion inflicted by gun violence every year? For comparison, the U.S. Defense budget is about $770 billion.

We all pay. States with lax gun laws have higher per-capita cost than states with tighter laws. Louisiana gun violence costs every single person $1,793. Massachusetts' cost is $261, while Wisconsin's is $670.

Over 50% of horrific economic costs of gun violence is paid mostly by Medicare, Medicaid, government agencies and court settlements.

The rest is mostly from insurance, out of pocket, health system write-offs and community funding. We all pay higher medical costs and a high indirect tax burden because of gun violence.

Yet Wisconsin legislators want more guns in more untrained hands with zero financial responsibilities. It's not fair.

Let's shift the cost of gun violence to those who cause it. Require liability insurance for every gun and surtax ammo to establish a gun victim compensation fund.

Attacking gun violence has to start now.

Will Hayes, DeForest