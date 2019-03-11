I recently read the letter to the editor "Send GOP back to grade school," in which the writer chided the Republicans for not giving rapt attention to Gov. Tony Ever's budget address, in part because the schools had failed the Republicans. Might I remind the author who was state school superintendent for the past many years.

Second, I would ask the writer and others if they watched President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. If so, I'm sure you noticed the Democrats did not sit raptly and respectfully, or applaud during bipartisan and nonpartisan comments. They chattered and clustered in white for what reason is lost on me and many others.

If it is inappropriate for one group to behave in a certain manner, isn't it just as inappropriate for any other group.

An old axiom is people in glass houses shouldn't cast stones. Maybe we all need to work on showing more respect.

Marcella Danti, Livingston