Wayne Strong's experience is best for Madison School Board -- Lisa Steiner

Wayne Strong has my endorsement for Seat 7 on the the Madison School Board.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The breadth and depth of his professional experience and personal qualities make him the better candidate. Strong has demonstrated a deep understanding of the salient issues related to achievement gaps. As a retired teacher and building-level administrator, I understand that complex school problems are seldom solved by simple solutions.

Strong knows that narrow agendas rarely benefit the greater good. He has proven that he can work effectively with local, regional and national groups and agencies. His temperament and consensus-building skills will serve the district and its students well.

Please join me in voting for Strong for Madison School Board on April 7.

Lisa Steiner, Madison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0