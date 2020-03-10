Wayne Strong brings skills to Madison School Board -- Pat Malloy

Wayne Strong is running for School Board in Madison. I am writing in support of Strong's election.
We worked together on the Madison Police Department for years. He has always been an advocate for kids as a police officer, coach, parent and community member. He will bring a unique set of life experiences to the School Board.
Beyond that, Strong is a good listener and has a steady hand. He is keenly aware of all the challenges the School Board faces, including the financial aspects of running a large school system. A new superintendent will be starting this summer.
Strong will be a supporting and welcoming presence on the School Board during this transition period. I hope you join me in voting for Strong.
Pat Malloy, Madison