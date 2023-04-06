Recently, administrators at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha banned students from singing "Rainbowland" at their spring concert. Some were offended by the song because it encourages LGBTQ acceptance and references rainbows.

This is not an isolated occurrence. The superintendent of the Waukesha School District banned rainbow flags in classrooms.

Apparently, they suffer from delusional nostalgia, a longing for a time when lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people were securely locked in the closet and therefore didn’t exist. These ridiculous, hateful, ignorant people are not harmless. Efforts like these make life more dangerous for LGBTQ individuals by making it seem like there is something wrong or bad about them. This tacitly encourages bias and active hateful acts against them.

Is it really so bad to promote love and acceptance as a message to kids? I feel for the kids of these parents, especially the ones who are LGBTQ.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison

