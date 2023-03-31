Waukesha’s school Superintendent James Sebert cited a school board policy against raising controversial issues in classrooms when administrators stopped an elementary school from singing a rendition of “Rainbowland” for its spring concert.
Superintendent James Sebert has previously prohibited rainbows and pride flags from being displayed in Waukesha classrooms and suspended the school district's equity and diversity work in 2021.
The song was deemed inappropriate “for the age and maturity of the students,” only because the adults made it so. Waukesha is indeed where, to quote from the song, “All the hurt and hate [is] going on here.” Schools and communities that truly want to stop violence need to, as the song says, “Brush the judgement and fear aside, make wrong things right, and end the fight.”
Sadly, only Waukesha’s little ones want "Rainbowland."
Ali Bram, Madison