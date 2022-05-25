Waukesha victim would have abhorred violence in Buffalo — Michael Carlson

My sister Tamara Durand was killed in the Waukesha parade tragedy last November. I read that the young man in Buffalo who shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket wrote her name on the barrel of his rifle. It's a fragile and confounding world, that my sister occupies both our thoughts.

Tam shared love with all her neighbors and practiced a life of giving and compassion in the manner of Christ. She abhorred violence and would mourn that her memory, even in tragedy, inspired such a cruel and pointless assault. It's a disappointing irony that here lies devastation heaped on devastation, even as the sequel proclaims himself better than the original.

But the actions of both men -- the Waukesha driver who killed six and injured dozens more, and the Buffalo shooter -- flow from the same feelings of dislocation, isolation, abandonment and the lack of connection to community and a healthy understanding of self-worth.

We need to take a step back. We must stop inventing reasons to hate one another. We must look our neighbors in the eye and commit to standing up together, working together, imagining together and creating a world we want to live in. May everyone reading this be an instrument of peace to your neighbors, community and the future we hope to inhabit.

Michael Carlson, Madison