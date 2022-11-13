Waterfront design won't clean lake -- Rich Carney

The city of Madison is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay three consulting teams to develop the Lake Monona shoreline.

The decision-makers have forgotten about frequent warnings to not use the lake for:

Swimming due to harmful blue algae.

Fish consumption due to forever chemical contamination.

Prolonged stench from algae blooms and dead fish.

These conditions will not magically disappear. They will keep users away no matter how grand shoreline facilities are.

Stop being blind to these conditions by treating the shoreline like another development along East Washington Avenue. Instead, take the consulting dollars and hire teams of world class environmental engineers to clear up the lake so it can be used safely now ahead of any development.

Rich Carney, Madison