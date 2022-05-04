 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Watch for farm vehicles on roads -- Fritz Wyttenbach

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

'Tis the season. No, not Christmas -- it's planting season.

Our farmers and ranchers are starting to plant the world's highest quality and safest food.

When you meet them on the road or are following their tractor or equipment, pay attention. They have flashing lights and directional signals for a reason. If you try to take them on, you will lose.

When I was in basic training, my drill sergeant had a saying for when we weren't paying attention. My wife told me that wouldn't be printable -- so I'm just saying "back off and pay attention." It will keep you safe and let farmers do their job.

Attitude is everything.

Fritz Wyttenbach, Sauk Prairie

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics