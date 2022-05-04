Watch for farm vehicles on roads -- Fritz Wyttenbach

'Tis the season. No, not Christmas -- it's planting season.

Our farmers and ranchers are starting to plant the world's highest quality and safest food.

When you meet them on the road or are following their tractor or equipment, pay attention. They have flashing lights and directional signals for a reason. If you try to take them on, you will lose.

When I was in basic training, my drill sergeant had a saying for when we weren't paying attention. My wife told me that wouldn't be printable -- so I'm just saying "back off and pay attention." It will keep you safe and let farmers do their job.

Attitude is everything.

Fritz Wyttenbach, Sauk Prairie