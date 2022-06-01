Washington windbags must take aim at guns -- Gene Wood

I'm sure you have heard about all the winds we have going on in our country, such as the Santa Ana winds of California, the hurricanes of Florida and the Gulf states, and the tornadoes of the Great Plains and in the Midwest.

But have you ever heard about the Washington, D.C., winds? With all the windbags and hot air up there, it is funny that the U.S. Capitol is still standing.

What we need is our leaders to step up and come down hard on anyone who buys an assault rifle for killing other Americans, or who sells an assault rifle to people with a shady background. Pass gun legislation now.

Get these assault rifles off the street and out of the hands of these killers. These assault rifles should be used by our military only.

Gene Wood, Baraboo