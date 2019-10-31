This past week the planet's most wanted man, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was taken out by our great military forces. The Washington Post described him as a "austere religious scholar."
Wow!
All one needs to do is look back in history to see what propaganda can do to countries with socialist beliefs. Maybe U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his lawyer friends would have made sure that al-Baghdadi be given his Miranda rights, and perhaps made sure that he could go to one of our sanctuary cities for utmost protection.
If the outlaw Jesse James were alive, I'm sure he would get the Washington Post's endorsement, as long as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was on the ticket.
Sadly our universities and media outlets sit back and say nothing of such propaganda. Hopefully our youth can see through the socialist, left-wing haters.
Dave Alexander, Hillsboro