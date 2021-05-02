 Skip to main content
Washington, D.C., deserves statehood -- Richard S. Russell
Washington, D.C., deserves statehood -- Richard S. Russell

A recent letter to the editor "Statehood for DC won't aid Wisconsin" challenged U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, for his support of making Washington, D.C., the 51st state. The letter questioned how District of Columbia statehood would benefit Wisconsin or the 2nd Congressional District. 

The 2020 Census reported D.C.'s population at 689,545 (more than Wyoming and Vermont). These human beings, our fellow Americans, pay federal taxes. Yet because D.C. isn't a state, it has no voice in Congress on how taxes should be spent.

The patriots who founded America started out at the Boston Tea Party and subsequently threw off the yoke of British royal rule under the rallying cry, "Taxation without representation is tyranny."

Denying people in D.C. representation is tyranny.

Richard S. Russell, Madison

