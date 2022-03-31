Wars bring horror indiscriminately -- Charles Strother

Each day brings us new and graphic evidence of the terrible horrors being inflicted on the citizens of Ukraine because of Russia’s indiscriminate destruction of non-military and civilian targets.

Looking back at the strategic tactics used by the U.S., the UK and other democracies during World War II and Vietnam is a reminder that, when our leaders felt that destruction of civilian targets was required, we too have used this tactic. In 1945, during the closing months of World War II, Allied forces firebombed Dresden and other cities, resulted in the death of many thousands of civilians as well as the complete destruction of most of the centers of these great cities.

Operation Rolling Thunder, used in the Vietnam War, is a more recent example of the use of indiscriminate bombing to achieve strategic objectives. Targeting both civilian and military targets is not new, and its use has not been limited only to countries ruled by dictators.

Many decades later, the necessity of a need to include civilian targets in a war remains moot. I use these examples only as a reminder that regardless of the combatants, wars bring total havoc and misery to civilians as well as combatants.

Charles Strother, Madison