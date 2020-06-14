Warriors make bad police officers -- Casey Garhart
Warriors make bad police officers -- Casey Garhart

Many years ago a friend described his job search when he got out of Naval Special Services following the Vietnam War.

A job counselor suggested he go into the police. He explained that was exactly the wrong career because Navy Seals are trained to kill people, and the police are supposed to protect them. Thank goodness that my friend understood the difference. I wish more people did today.

We have been describing domestic situations as "wars" and militarizing the police for decades. What we have today seems like it should have been anticipated. I do not mean to imply that all members of the police take this perspective, only that some do, and society has more often than not given its approval.

Casey Garhart, Madison 

