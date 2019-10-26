The last Democratic presidential debate should leave no doubt that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is both the front-runner and that she need to sharpen her debate skills.
Sen. Warren was challenged on several fronts including health care, jobs and taxes. Overall her responses were good, but not good enough. She needs to more upfront about the costs of a "Medicare for All" program.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., authored such a bill and acknowledges it will increase taxes. Sen. Warren needs to do as much or explain why she cannot. Sen. Warren blamed job loss on factories moving to foreign countries. But those jobs are lost, and she failed to acknowledge that automation has and will continue to impact jobs in the future.
Finally, she is relying too heavily on a new wealth tax. Other countries have experimented with this type of tax with little success.
I like Sen. Warren's feisty spirit, and I would like to see a woman as president. But she still has work to do to convince me she is the candidate for 2020.
Mark K. Allen, Madison