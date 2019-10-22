Conservative columnist Marc Thiessen's column in Saturday’s Wisconsin State Journal, "Warren’s nomination would turn election into existential threat to economy," brings up some valid issues with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s economic positions.
While Sen. Warren’s proposals are admirable and do benefit a broad spectrum of society, such as "Medicare for All" and eliminating college debt, her detailing of paying for these is not apparent. Sen. Warren, D-Mass., a front runner to secure the Democratic nomination, has many notable and needed plans to improve this nation’s economy that will level the playing field.
Our middle and working-class incomes have been largely stagnant for decades while the wealth held by the rich has increased dramatically. The inequality of wealth is at the embarrassing levels of the 1920s.
Although Sen. Warren’s plan to tax the ultra wealthy another 2% is popular, that alone will not bring in the tax dollars to pay for her many economic plans. She needs to simplify and verify the feasibility of these progressive proposals. Because of President Donald Trump’s unpopularity and his continued disregard for presidential and leadership norms, he is eminently beatable.
Sen. Warren would be more than equal to the task of debating President Trump. But Warren needs to clarify her plans.
Mark Quinn, Madison