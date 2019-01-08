As a millennial and an early Elizabeth Warren supporter, I am afraid her message gets lost when she attempts to use social media to reach young people.
I’ve seen some pretty cringe-worthy videos from politicians on Snapchat and Instagram before. A treacherous and uncanny valley separates candidates who authentically use social media and candidates whose social media use is clearly forced and unnatural.
If U.S. Sen. Warren, D-Mass., wants to capture the youth vote, she needs to focus on her authenticity as the voice of the progressive movement. She was propelled to the national stage because of her firebrand form of politics. Unapologetically grilling Wall Street execs for their role in causing the 2008 meltdown is the kind of thing that makes me think she should be president. But her use of social media, so far, only makes me feel like she is trying to pander to young people who are already ready to embrace her platform.
I hope Sen. Warren will find a better strategy for reaching millennial voters who are eager for a charismatic leader to unite the Democratic Party and bridge the fractures that have plagued politics since 2016.
Dan Handel, Evansville